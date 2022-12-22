Evercore ISI Raises United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $203.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $181.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $176.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.20.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

