EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

NYSE:EVGO opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. EVgo has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. On average, analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in EVgo by 50.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in EVgo by 120.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EVgo by 34.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EVgo by 67.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in EVgo by 238.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

