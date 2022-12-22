Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Director Daniel Vidal Sells 5,000 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,344.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Expensify Stock Up 1.6 %

EXFY opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $42.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXFY has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Expensify by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expensify by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Expensify by 137.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Expensify in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

