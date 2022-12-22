Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Trading Down 2.1%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 74,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 330,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Fangdd Network Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fangdd Network Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

