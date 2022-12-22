Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Declares Dividend of $0.21

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $383.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.38. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 30.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Transactions at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder bought 1,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $26,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,993.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 106,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

