Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Cuts Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in GSK were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in GSK during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.87) to GBX 1,450 ($17.61) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.99) to GBX 1,550 ($18.83) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.04) to GBX 1,535 ($18.65) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. On average, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

