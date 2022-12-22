Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Mayport LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $206.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

