Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.65 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.82.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

