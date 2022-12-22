Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises approximately 1.8% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 369,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,411,000 after buying an additional 143,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $134.50 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.28%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

