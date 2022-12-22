Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average is $61.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.



