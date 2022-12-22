Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 5,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 521,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 50.8% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
