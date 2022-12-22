Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Down to $12.25

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $11.55. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 23,212 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.31.
Fate Therapeutics Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fate Therapeutics
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.