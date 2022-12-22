Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Down to $12.25

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $11.55. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 23,212 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.31.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fate Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.