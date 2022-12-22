FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) Insider Tamara Sue Brandt Sells 12,839 Shares

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) insider Tamara Sue Brandt sold 12,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $23,880.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,598 shares in the company, valued at $890,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tamara Sue Brandt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Tamara Sue Brandt sold 20,000 shares of FaZe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $37,200.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Tamara Sue Brandt sold 7,161 shares of FaZe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $14,107.17.

Shares of FAZE stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.67. FaZe Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $24.69.

FaZe ( NASDAQ:FAZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of FaZe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FaZe during the third quarter worth $117,351,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FaZe during the third quarter worth $944,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in FaZe in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FaZe in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments.

