FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,660.22

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,660.22 ($20.17) and traded as low as GBX 1,330 ($16.16). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,352 ($16.42), with a volume of 179,010 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,423.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,658.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £372.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,023.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In other news, insider Ryan Preston bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,318 ($16.01) per share, with a total value of £16,804.50 ($20,413.63). Also, insider Seamus Keating purchased 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,290 ($15.67) per share, with a total value of £9,675 ($11,752.92).

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

