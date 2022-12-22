FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,660.22

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,660.22 ($20.17) and traded as low as GBX 1,330 ($16.16). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,352 ($16.42), with a volume of 179,010 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.
FD Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,423.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,658.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £372.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,023.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
About FD Technologies
FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
