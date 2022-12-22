Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 347,986 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 109.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 664,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,986 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for 1.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $38,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $76.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

