Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,870 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,461. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $582.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

