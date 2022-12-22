Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149,540 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 13.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 87.2% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Finally, Holland Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.33.

Hubbell stock traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,331. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.58%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

