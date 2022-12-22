Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $24.03 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 397,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 93,092 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $24,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,341,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,127,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 397,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,643,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.72. 18,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,870. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

