Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $25.73 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,078 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,843 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.65. 30,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.07 and a 200-day moving average of $213.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

