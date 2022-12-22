Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 43 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $13.82 on Thursday, hitting $379.51. 18,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $658.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.92.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

