Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.5 %

CAT traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.58. 54,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,650. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $241.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.37.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

