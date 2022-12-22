Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 336,882 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,882 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 48,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,960. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $54.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

