Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRRVY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ferrovial from €24.00 ($25.53) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferrovial from €26.00 ($27.66) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Ferrovial from €30.00 ($31.91) to €29.60 ($31.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Ferrovial stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

