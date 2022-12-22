F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) CEO Christopher O. Blunt Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,664,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FG opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

