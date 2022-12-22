Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Country Trust Bank’s Largest Position

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,779,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,946 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 6.7% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Country Trust Bank owned 9.48% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $212,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,343. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $53.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92.

