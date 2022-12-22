FidoMeta (FMC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.73

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. FidoMeta has a total market capitalization of $191.13 million and approximately $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FidoMeta token can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $884.81 or 0.05303506 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00491494 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.44 or 0.29121263 BTC.

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

