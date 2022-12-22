Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 717,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,215 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $24,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $31.65. 29,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,520. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Stories

