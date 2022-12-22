Financial Survey: BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) & Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BAB and Main Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get BAB alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Main Street Capital 0 3 2 0 2.40

Main Street Capital has a consensus target price of $41.60, indicating a potential upside of 14.79%. Given Main Street Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Main Street Capital is more favorable than BAB.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.07 million 1.89 $650,000.00 $0.05 16.00 Main Street Capital $289.05 million 9.69 $330.76 million $3.19 11.36

This table compares BAB and Main Street Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Main Street Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. Main Street Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and Main Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 12.87% 14.15% 9.19% Main Street Capital 66.53% 11.91% 5.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Main Street Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. BAB pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Main Street Capital pays out 82.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Main Street Capital has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Main Street Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

BAB has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Main Street Capital has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats BAB on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

(Get Rating)

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units in operation in 20 states. BAB, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. It prefers to invest in air freight and logistics, auto components, building products, chemicals, commercial services, computers, construction and engineering, consumer finance, consumer services, electronic equipment, energy equipment and services, financial services, health care equipment, health care providers, hotels, restaurants, and leisure, internet software and services, IT Services, machinery, oil, gas and consumable fuels, paper and forest products, professional and industrial services, road and rail, software, specialty retail, telecommunication, consumer discretionary, energy, materials, technology, and transportation. The firm typically invests in lower middle market companies generally with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. It prefers to invest in ranging between $2 million and $75 million in equity investment and enterprise value in ranging between $3 million and $20 million. The firm typically prefers to invest in the range of $5 million and $50 million per transaction in debt investment value and in the range of $1 million and $20 million in annual EBITDA. The firm's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. It takes 5 percent minority and up to 50 percent majority equity investments. Main Street Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Chojnów, Poland.

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.