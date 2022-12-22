Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.60

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.60 and traded as high as C$32.99. Finning International shares last traded at C$32.76, with a volume of 211,441 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.89.

Finning International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.64.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 3.0999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson purchased 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.77 per share, with a total value of C$26,741.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$241,265.50. In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total value of C$25,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,184.82. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson acquired 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,741.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$241,265.50. Insiders have sold a total of 8,163 shares of company stock valued at $270,764 in the last 90 days.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

