First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

First Internet Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ INBK opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $230.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

In other news, Director Justin P. Christian purchased 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,724.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,475 shares in the company, valued at $249,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Justin P. Christian bought 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,475 shares in the company, valued at $249,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 21,475 shares of company stock valued at $508,644 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INBK. Piper Sandler lowered First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

