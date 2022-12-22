First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Sold by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.736 per share. This represents a $6.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

