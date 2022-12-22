First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Trading Up 1.2%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $157.78 and last traded at $156.49. 114,136 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 46,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.65.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.74 and a 200 day moving average of $141.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

