First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) is HFG Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

HFG Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,371 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 4.2% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after acquiring an additional 836,104 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22.

