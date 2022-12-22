First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 15.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

