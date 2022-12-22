First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
