Flow (FLOW) One Day Volume Hits $13.63 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Flow has a total market cap of $773.82 million and $13.63 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00004484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $904.31 or 0.05432892 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00494613 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,878.03 or 0.29306086 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,374,883,685 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

