Focused Investors LLC Sells 10,800 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 3.7% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $104,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 482,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $97,635,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW opened at $200.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $260.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

