Frax (FRAX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.82 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $4.82 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005931 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $853.98 or 0.05083314 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00498408 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.10 or 0.29530917 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,022,743,133 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.