Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 453 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,866 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.6% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,074,064,000 after acquiring an additional 784,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after purchasing an additional 939,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $8.25 on Thursday, reaching $236.18. The company had a trading volume of 504,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,051,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.74 and its 200 day moving average is $253.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.