Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Stock Price Up 5%

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 23,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Fremont Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Fremont Gold

(Get Rating)

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its properties include North Carlin project located in northern end of the Carlin trend; Cobb Creek gold project situated in Elko County, Nevada; Griffon gold project located in southwest of Ely; and Hurricane project which consists of six unpatented claims situated in Lander County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fremont Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fremont Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.