Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 818.33 ($9.94).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.72) to GBX 750 ($9.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.35) to GBX 825 ($10.02) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.72) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Fresnillo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 886.20 ($10.77) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 816.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 760.88. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 934.85 ($11.36). The firm has a market cap of £6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,391.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

