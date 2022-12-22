FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.37. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.59%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 338.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

