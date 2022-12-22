Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $546.89

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 546.89 ($6.64) and traded as low as GBX 496 ($6.03). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.20), with a volume of 13,730 shares trading hands.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £303.90 million and a P/E ratio of 2,536.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 495.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 546.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio is 59.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

In other news, insider Richard Fuller acquired 10,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £47,985 ($58,290.82). Also, insider Michael J. Turner purchased 4,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($24,052.48). Insiders have bought 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,500 in the last three months.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

