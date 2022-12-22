Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $546.89

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 546.89 ($6.64) and traded as low as GBX 496 ($6.03). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.20), with a volume of 13,730 shares trading hands.
Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Up 3.0 %
The firm has a market cap of £303.90 million and a P/E ratio of 2,536.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 495.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 546.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Fuller, Smith & Turner Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio is 59.53%.
About Fuller, Smith & Turner
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.
