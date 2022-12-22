Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires Shares of 1,893 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.28.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SEDG stock traded down $9.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $313.67. 9,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.19, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $726,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,625 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

