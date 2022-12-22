Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,130,000 after purchasing an additional 723,619 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435,989 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,788 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,337,000 after purchasing an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,681,000 after purchasing an additional 47,712 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

EFG stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,165 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.