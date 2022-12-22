Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $268,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.38. The stock had a trading volume of 67,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,455. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

