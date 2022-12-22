Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $5.51 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

NKE stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.32. The company had a trading volume of 244,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $170.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

