Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $7.75 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Albemarle by 92.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 122.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.33.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB traded down $6.10 on Thursday, hitting $226.53. 30,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.42 and a 200-day moving average of $257.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

