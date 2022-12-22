Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.19. The company had a trading volume of 26,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

