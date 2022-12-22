Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 10,748 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 2.1% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $22,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $367.54. 19,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $357.68 and its 200-day moving average is $330.17.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

