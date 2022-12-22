Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 256 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,727,000 after purchasing an additional 527,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after buying an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after buying an additional 1,442,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marriott International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after buying an additional 1,055,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after buying an additional 568,014 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $146.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.13. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.